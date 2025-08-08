Lula, Modi Push Back Against US Tariffs

By Staff, Agencies

The leaders of Brazil and India have reaffirmed their support for multilateralism and fair trade in response to sweeping US tariffs, according to a statement by the Brazilian government.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a one-hour phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the global economic outlook and rising trade tensions.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of “defending multilateralism and the need to confront current global challenges,” while exploring deeper integration between the two nations, the statement said.

The talks came after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods on July 30, citing the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing trial for allegedly plotting a coup following his 2022 election defeat. Trump accused Brasilia of political persecution and called the BRICS nation a threat to US national security. Brazil condemned the move as an illegal attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. China backed Brazil, denouncing what it called “bullying” by the US.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports effective late August, citing the country’s oil trade with Russia. New Delhi slammed the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” and vowed to defend its national interests.

Trump has repeatedly accused BRICS members of trying to undermine the US dollar and has threatened additional 10% tariffs. The economic group has rejected the claim and argued that Washington’s own foreign policy undermines the greenback.

BRICS, which was formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2006, with South Africa joining four years later, has since expanded and now surpasses the G7 in combined GDP.

Trump has also threatened broader tariffs on Russia’s trade partners to pressure Moscow into accepting a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has rebuffed the threats, saying that sovereign nations are free to choose their own trade partners.