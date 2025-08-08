Trump to Host Armenia, Azerbaijan Leaders for Historic Peace Summit

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced he will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday for what he described as a "Historic Peace Summit" aimed at ending decades of hostilities between the two former Soviet republics.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump posted Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sworn enemies for decades, fighting two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan recaptured the territory from Armenian forces in a lightning 2023 offensive, prompting the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

The two sides have engaged in multiple rounds of peace talks, including discussions last month in the United Arab Emirates, but a breakthrough has remained elusive.

"These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people," Trump wrote, adding, “Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to ‘TRUMP.’ My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time,” he added, praising the leaders for “doing the right thing.”

The US leader said Washington will also sign bilateral deals "with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together" in the South Caucasus.