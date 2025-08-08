“Israel” Threatens to End UK Security Ties if Palestine Recognized

By Staff, Agencies

The British daily, The Times, revealed that "Israel" is considering ending its security cooperation with the United Kingdom if London proceeds with recognizing a Palestinian state in September.

The warning comes as the UK signals it may formally recognize Palestine if "Israel" fails to agree to a ceasefire that would end its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

A diplomatic source told The Times that “London needs to be careful because Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and his ministers have cards they could play too. ‘Israel’ values its partnership with the UK but recent decisions mean it is coming under pressure and the UK has a lot to lose if Israel’s government decides to take steps in response.”

However, experts told The Times that any decision by "Israel" to end its cooperation with the UK would carry serious consequences for both sides, as the Mossad and its British counterpart have a history of cooperation, including the UK's use of “Israeli”-made military equipment during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, indicating that the fallout could extend beyond diplomacy into defense and intelligence collaboration.

An official from the “Israeli” embassy in London responded to the reports, criticizing the UK's stance. “This counterproductive move will certainly not contribute to deepening the mutually beneficial relations between Israel and those who advance this ill-faith agenda,” the official said.

On July 29, the British government announced that it will formally recognize the State of Palestine in September if "Israel" fails to halt its ongoing genocide in Gaza and refuses to commit to a long-term peace process. The statement, framed as a moral pivot in UK foreign policy, has been met with both optimism and sharp scrutiny, given Britain's longstanding complicity in enabling the very atrocities it now condemns.

A statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office warned that the UK's recognition of Palestine will come ahead of the UN General Assembly should "Israel" fail to act. “We are determined to protect the viability of the two-state solution, and so we will recognize the state of Palestine in September before UNGA unless the ‘Israeli’ government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza and commits to a long-term sustainable peace...” it read.