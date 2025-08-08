Hamas Slams Netanyahu’s Gaza Occupation Plan: Resistance to Continue

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has condemned “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest plan to occupy all of Gaza, denouncing him a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court [ICC].

In an official statement issued on Thursday, Hamas described Netanyahu’s plan as an extension of his genocidal policies and displacement tactics against the Palestinian people.

“What war criminal Netanyahu is planning represents an extension of his genocidal and displacement policies, further committing crimes against our Palestinian people in Gaza,” Hamas stated.

The movement described the plan as a blatant reversal of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

“Netanyahu’s statements represent a clear reversal of the negotiation process and unveil the true motives behind his withdrawal from the last ceasefire round, despite our nearing a final agreement,” it added.

Hamas emphasized that Netanyahu’s remarks expose the entity’s intentions behind abandoning the most recent truce talks.

“His plans to intensify aggression confirm beyond doubt that he seeks to abandon his own prisoners, sacrificing them to serve his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda,” Hamas asserted.

The movement warned that any expansion of aggression against Gaza would result in severe consequences for the regime’s forces.

“Gaza will remain defiant against occupation and all attempts to impose guardianship over it. Any escalation of aggression against our Palestinian people will not be without significant repercussions—the occupation and its oppressive forces will pay a heavy and costly price,” Hamas declared.

Hamas also called on the international community and the Muslim world to condemn Netanyahu’s plan and take immediate action to halt the regime’s aggression while holding “Israeli” officials accountable for their crimes.

“We urge Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the international community, to denounce these dangerous statements, act swiftly to stop the aggression, end the occupation, enable our people’s right to self-determination, and hold the enemy’s leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against our people in Gaza,” Hamas stated.

Netanyahu reportedly told his entity’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to “Israeli” occupation.