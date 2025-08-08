Please Wait...

Lebanese Martyred in “Israeli” Drone Strike in South Lebanon

folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese citizen has been martyred in an “Israeli” drone strike on a vehicle moving on the Ansariyeh road, along the Zahrani-Tyre highway.

This constitutes another violation of thousands by the “Israeli” occupation against Lebanon, with nearly 240 civilians martyred and others wounded since the ceasefire was brokered on November 27, 2024.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that five people were martyred and ten others wounded in an initial toll following an “Israeli” airstrike on the Masnaa highway in eastern Lebanon.

The ministry also confirmed that a Lebanese civilian was martyred in a separate “Israeli” airstrike on the town of Kafardan, located in the Baalbek district.

 

 

