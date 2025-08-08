Iran Slams France at UN Over “Double Standards” on Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned France at the United Nations for what it called “politically motivated” and “hypocritical” remarks regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, while ignoring "Israel’s" undeclared nuclear arsenal.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Security Council President Eloy Alfaro de Alba, Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saied Iravani rejected a French representative’s August 6 claim that Iran is worsening a “proliferation crisis,” calling the accusation baseless and irrelevant.

“Iran’s nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful and fully transparent,” Iravani said, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He criticized France for failing to meet its own NPT obligations, particularly under Article VI, which requires nuclear-armed states to pursue disarmament.

Iravani also accused France of enabling "Israel’s" clandestine nuclear weapons program while remaining silent on the regime’s refusal to join the NPT.

Historical records, including declassified U.S. documents, show France played a key role in helping "Israel" develop its Dimona nuclear reactor in the 1950s and 1960s.

The letter also referenced recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by "Israel" and the U.S. in June, which Tehran says violated international law.

Iravani criticized France and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for failing to condemn the strikes, calling their silence a sign of complicity that undermines the credibility of the global non-proliferation regime.