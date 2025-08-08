Iran and Egypt Urge United Islamic Response to ’Israel’s’ Actions in Gaza and Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Egypt have called for coordinated action by Islamic nations to stop what they describe as "Israel’s" ongoing genocide in Gaza and escalating attacks on Lebanon.

In a phone call Thursday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty warned of worsening humanitarian and security conditions across the region.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two discussed the dire situation in Gaza, where "Israel’s" siege and military plans to occupy Gaza City have raised alarm.

They stressed the need for urgent international humanitarian aid and decisive steps by Muslim countries.

The ministers also discussed Lebanon, urging unity and warning against internal strife as "Israel" continues its military strikes in the south.

They demanded a full "Israeli" withdrawal from occupied areas and condemned the ongoing violations of the ceasefire.

Tensions have risen over calls to disarm Hezbollah under U.S.-"Israeli" pressure. While Lebanon’s cabinet backed the idea of state control over weapons, it avoided setting a timeline.

Hezbollah rejected the move, calling it a humiliation amid continued "Israeli" aggression.

Protests in Beirut followed the cabinet’s statement, while "Israeli" strikes in eastern Lebanon killed six people, further inflaming the situation.