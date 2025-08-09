Rights Group: “Israel” Electrocuting, Starving and Beating Palestinian Detainees

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy group has accused “Israeli” prison authorities of systematically torturing detainees in “Gilboa” Prison through electric shocks, severe beatings and deliberate starvation.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported Friday that conditions in the northern “Israeli”-occupied facility have sharply deteriorated, with special units conducting frequent raids under the guise of inspections.

According to accounts from a lawyer who recently visited the prison, detainees are handcuffed, dragged from their cells, and subjected to stun guns—often while soaked from being pulled through wet shower areas, intensifying the pain of electric shocks.

The commission said some prisoners lost consciousness, while others suffered head wounds from being struck with metal stun device parts. Guards were reportedly seen laughing as bloodied detainees lay on the ground.

The group also documented severe food deprivation, noting that prisoners are given such meager rations that they quickly lose weight.

Separately, Commission head Raed Abu al-Hummus warned of worsening conditions at “Ofer” Prison in the occupied West Bank, where detainees face psychological pressure designed to break their morale and cause emotional collapse.

He emphasized that these practices are part of a broader, intensifying policy inside “Israeli” prisons.

Abu Al-Hummus urged international human rights organizations to speak out, warning that silence enables further abuse. Poor hygiene, harassment, and repression remain widespread in “Israeli” detention facilities. Many Palestinian prisoners have launched open-ended hunger strikes to protest what they describe as unlawful detention.

Human rights organizations say “Israel” continues to violate the Fourth Geneva Convention and other international laws regarding prisoner rights.

The Palestine Detainees Studies Center reports that roughly 60 percent of Palestinian prisoners suffer from chronic illnesses, with some dying during detention or shortly after release due to their deteriorated health conditions.