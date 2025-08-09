Poll: Most Germans Want Harsher Stance on “Israel” Over Gaza Genocide

By staff, Agencies

A new poll shows that a majority of Germans believe Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government should take a tougher approach toward the “Israeli” regime over its ongoing war in Gaza.

The survey, conducted by the Infratest dimap institute for public broadcaster ARD from August 4–6, found that 66% of respondents want Berlin to increase pressure on “Israel” to change its policies toward the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, 62% rejected the idea that Germany holds a special responsibility to protect “Israel” because of its historical past. The poll reflects growing public frustration, driven in part by reports of mass starvation among children in Gaza.

Under mounting pressure, Merz announced Friday that Germany would partially suspend arms exports to “Israel,” halting approval of any equipment that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

This marks a notable shift, as Germany supplied 30% of “Israel’s” major arms imports from 2019–2023, mostly naval vessels such as Sa’ar 6-class frigates, which have played a role in the Gaza assault.

Merz’s move follows “Israel’s” latest expansion of military operations, including the occupation of Gaza City, which has contributed to a death toll exceeding 61,300—nearly half of them women and children—since the war began.

Gaza health officials also report more than 200 starvation deaths, including 96 children, as desperate civilians risk their lives for food from dangerous airdrops and aid centers linked to the “Israel”-US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF].

Despite longstanding post–World War II support for “Israel”, Germany’s policy is being tested by both the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and increasing domestic opposition to unconditional backing of the regime.