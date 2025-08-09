Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced they carried out three drone strikes against “Israeli” targets—“Lod” Airport, and vital sites in Bir Al-Sabe’ [“Beersheba”] and Askalan [“Ashkelon”]—in response to the ongoing genocide and siege in Gaza.

They warned all companies dealing with occupied Palestinian ports that their ships would be targeted, reaffirming Yemen’s religious and humanitarian commitment to supporting Palestine until the aggression stops and the blockade is lifted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three distinct military operations targeting three “Israeli” objectives. Using three drones, the first struck “Lod” Airport in the Yafa [“Jaffa”] area, while the other two targeted vital enemy sites in Bir Al-Sabe’ [“Beersheba”] and Askalan [“Ashkelon”] in occupied Palestine. By the grace of God, the operations successfully achieved their objectives.

To our Arab and Islamic nations we say: If you do not stand with your brothers in Palestine today, as they suffer starvation before the eyes of the entire world, then when will you stand? When will you rise for your faith, your morals, your humanity, your natural duty?

We are facing a genocide that history will never forget — nor will it forget the positions of the negligent and the complicit, or those who conspired and participated in this crime.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate their warning to all companies dealing with the ports of occupied Palestine: their vessels will be targeted regardless of their destination, and they must cease any dealings with these ports immediately to ensure the safety of their ships and crews.

Yemen’s position stems from its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people, and our brothers in Gaza facing siege and aggression. This stance will continue, with God’s help, and escalate until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 14 Safar 1447 AH

Corresponding to August 8, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces