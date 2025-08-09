Please Wait...

Liberating Lebanese Land: A National Commitment Across Generations

Liberating Lebanese Land: A National Commitment Across Generations
Infographic by Abir Qanso

For over three decades, Lebanon has upheld a consistent national principle: ending the “Israeli” occupation and restoring full sovereignty over its territory.

From the 1989 Taif Agreement to today’s presidential and governmental declarations, this commitment remains firmly rooted in Lebanon’s political and strategic vision.

