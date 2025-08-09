Iran Condemns US “Militant Unilateralism” Over Venezuela Bounty

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly criticized the United States for its interventionist policies targeting Venezuela, following Washington’s decision to double the bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million.

In a statement posted on its X account, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the US actions as a violation of the UN Charter and international law, accusing Washington of undermining the sovereignty of independent states.

The ministry described the bounty as part of a broader pattern of “militant unilateralism” and unlawful coercion by US policymakers pursuing illegitimate foreign policy goals. It called on the international community to reject these dangerous trends that threaten the ethical and normative foundations of the United Nations.

Iran reaffirmed its solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people, condemning all unlawful US interventions in Venezuela’s internal affairs. Over the past decade, successive US administrations have supported opposition groups, recognized rival governments, and imposed extensive sanctions to destabilize Maduro’s leadership.

The bounty increase follows earlier US indictments of Maduro and his associates on drug trafficking charges during Donald Trump’s presidency, which initially included a $15 million reward. The Biden administration raised that amount to $25 million before the latest doubling.

The announcement coincides with recent diplomatic efforts, including a Trump-era agreement to release 10 American detainees in exchange for allowing Venezuelan deportees to return from El Salvador, illustrating the complex and often contradictory nature of US-Venezuela relations.