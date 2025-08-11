Five Journalists Martyred in “Israeli” Strike on Gaza Press Tent

By Staff, Agencies

Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, along with four of his colleagues, was martyred in what has been described as a deliberate “Israeli” strike on a tent for media workers in Gaza City.

The attack, which occurred late Sunday night outside the main gate of Al-Shifa Hospital, killed seven people in total.

Among the victims were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa.

Before his death, Al-Sharif — a widely recognized 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent who had extensively reported from northern Gaza — posted on X about intense “Israeli” bombardment, known as “fire belts,” hitting the city’s eastern and southern districts. In his final recorded footage, the sound of heavy missile strikes echoed as the night sky lit up in orange flashes.

In a farewell message prepared for release upon his death, al-Sharif reflected on enduring “pain in all its details” and “tasting grief and loss repeatedly,” but stressed he never wavered in reporting “the truth as it is” despite the dangers.

He condemned those who remained silent about the killings and massacres in Gaza, lamenting that “not even the mangled bodies of our children and women” had stirred the conscience of the world.

He also expressed heartbreak over leaving behind his wife, Bayan, and missing the chance to watch his son Salah and daughter Sham grow up.

The “Israeli” military, in confirming his assassination, accused Al-Sharif of leading a Hamas cell and facilitating rocket operations against “Israeli” civilians and troops, claiming to have documents as “unequivocal proof”.

Rights groups, however, say such accusations are part of a long-running effort to discredit Palestinian journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists had recently voiced concern for Al-Sharif’s safety, citing an “Israeli” military smear campaign against him.

Since launching its war on Gaza in October 2023, the “Israeli” military has killed more than 200 journalists and media workers, including several Al Jazeera staff members and their family members, often alleging they were tied to Hamas.