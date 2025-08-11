Resistance Movements Condemn “Israeli” Massacre of Journos, Demand Global Action

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups have condemned what they describe as a deliberate “Israeli” massacre in Gaza that martyred five Al-Jazeera staff members and two others in a targeted strike on a media tent outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday night.

Among the martyred were correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qareqa, along with photographers Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Nofal.

Shortly before his martyrdom, Al-Sharif — a prominent 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent known for his extensive coverage from northern Gaza — posted on X about intense “Israeli” bombardment, or “fire belts”, striking Gaza City.

In his final video, the thunder of missile strikes echoed as the night sky lit up in orange flashes. In a farewell message written on April 6, Al-Sharif said he had “lived the pain in all its details” and never wavered from “conveying the truth as it is”, condemning those who stayed silent about the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

Hamas denounced the strike as a savage crime aimed at silencing journalists and concealing further atrocities, noting the slain reporters had documented famine and other “Israeli” war crimes. The group called on the international community, the UN Security Council, and journalists worldwide to intervene.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad labeled the killings a “heinous war crime” by “the most brutal and criminal army in the world,” blaming Arab and Western governments for failing to act.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] said the attack proves “truth is a direct enemy of the occupation” and warned of more crimes ahead. It accused “Israel” of hypocrisy for admitting foreign press while executing local journalists with “a microphone and a camera.”

The Popular Resistance Committees [PRC] mourned Al-Sharif as an “icon of Palestine,” declaring that the “Zionist entity fears the word, the image, the camera, and the pen”. They vowed to continue the fight until the “entity of murder, fascism, and Zionist crime” is gone.

Fatah Al-Intifada called the strike on journalists a blatant attack on human rights and press freedom, aimed at “blinding the world” to genocide in Gaza.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also condemned the assassination as a brutal act by the Zionist enemy.

The Palestinian Journalists Protection Center [PJPC] noted the killings followed months of “Israeli” incitement against Al Jazeera’s reporters and called for an independent international investigation, immediate protection for Palestinian journalists, and an end to impunity for attacks on the press.