Gaza Gov’t Rebuts Netanyahu’s Claims, Accuses “Israel” of Genocide and Starvation Tactics

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Government Media Office has issued a detailed rebuttal to statements made by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rare press conference in occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], accusing him of spreading falsehoods about the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Netanyahu claimed the apartheid “Israeli” entity does not intend to occupy Gaza but to “liberate” it, a statement Gaza officials dismissed as deception, citing “Israeli” ministers who openly advocate for resettling and permanently controlling the territory.

They argued that the entity’s real objectives are genocide, mass destruction and forced displacement, pointing to the deaths of over 61,000 Palestinians, more than 153,000 wounded, and the destruction of 88% of Gaza’s critical infrastructure.

The Gaza office rejected Netanyahu’s claim of allowing “2 million tons of aid,” noting that only 14% of the needed supplies have been permitted and accusing the entity of deliberately starving civilians while killing over 780 aid workers.

They also refuted allegations that Hamas loots aid, stressing that oversight is handled by international agencies.

On Netanyahu’s assertion that Hamas fabricates destruction images, Gaza officials countered that the devastation is documented by live, independent coverage, while accusing the apartheid entity of using AI-generated propaganda.

They further condemned “Israel’s” ban on foreign journalists, calling it a deliberate effort to hide atrocities.

The statement accused “Israeli” forces of dropping more than 140,000 tons of explosives on civilian areas, creating “death trap” corridors where over 100 women and children were martyred at close range.

Gaza officials reaffirmed Palestinians’ right to self-determination and rejected any foreign-imposed administration.

The “Israeli” entity’s war, launched in October 2023, has left Gaza in deep humanitarian crisis, with aid blockades, famine conditions and thousands martyred while seeking food. The Gaza Government urged the global media to gain access and report the reality on the ground.