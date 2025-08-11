Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations condemns the brutal and heinous crime committed by the Zionist enemy against journalists in the Gaza Strip, which led to the martyrdom of six journalists [five from Al-Jazeera and one from Sahat platform] after a direct and deliberate bombing of their tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. This is considered a full-fledged war crime, revealing the cruelty, criminality and complete moral and humanitarian bankruptcy of this entity.

This systematic assassination of journalists comes after the “Israeli” enemy decided to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, aiming to eliminate the media’s role in exposing the crimes, massacres, genocide, and starvation being inflicted on the Palestinian people, paving the way for their forced displacement.

Hezbollah Media Relations extends its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, to the management and staff of Al-Jazeera, and to all free journalists and media personnel in Palestine, the Arab world and the Islamic world, who still believe in the vital role of media defending the oppressed against global tyrants, and who insist on confronting risks and challenges to document the crimes of this savage entity.

It calls upon all media, human rights, humanitarian institutions and international organizations to condemn this ongoing Zionist crime against journalists and media institutions, and to take necessary measures to prosecute those responsible before competent international courts.