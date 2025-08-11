Researchers: Arctic Hit by Record-Breaking Summer Heat

By Staff, Agencies

The Arctic region has experienced its hottest summer on record, with temperatures soaring well above average and sea ice dropping to dangerously low levels, according to new research published on the Arctic News blog.

The extreme heat has worsened climate disruption, the study warned.

New findings from the National Snow and Ice Data Center [NSIDC] reveal temperatures in the region were 3C higher than the seasonal average in July 2025, leading to the second-lowest sea ice extent recorded. The rapid ice loss has raised alarm among scientists.

The World Meteorological Organization [WMO] has said the Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the global average, contributing to significant shifts in regional climate dynamics. The warming trend is also affecting sea surface temperatures, particularly in the North Atlantic.

On August 5, 2025, sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic reached 32.8C, with the Gulf Stream transporting this heat northward, further exacerbating ice loss in the Arctic. “This accumulated heat poses a major threat to sea ice and permafrost,” experts warned.

In the Bering Strait, the temperature reached 20.3C during the same period. Increased heat from extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and thunderstorms, is pushing river temperatures higher and accelerating ice melt. These conditions, including rain on sea ice, are further contributing to its decline.

The ice loss is being driven by feedback loops such as the albedo effect, where reduced ice cover exposes more ocean water, absorbing heat and further raising temperatures. This destabilizes permafrost and intensifies extreme weather events. Scientists expect these processes to escalate in the coming years.

The freshwater influx from melting ice and rivers has temporarily slowed the melting, but this effect is expected to be short-lived. As ocean temperatures rise, the influence of freshwater on ice preservation is unlikely to prevent further rapid ice loss.