Iran: Lebanon’s Right to Self-Defense Requires Military Capability Amid Western Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Amid Western calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that military capability is essential for Lebanon’s inherent right to self-defense.

“Our stance on recent developments, supporting Lebanon’s territorial integrity, unity, and independence, remains firm and clear,” Esmaeil Baghaei said during his weekly press briefing on Monday.

He stressed that Iran has consistently highlighted the importance of safeguarding Lebanon’s independence and its right to defend itself against the threats posed by the “Israeli” entity.

Baghaei underscored that exercising this fundamental right cannot occur without adequate military means and weapons.

Drawing from Iran’s regional experience, he asserted that the Zionist entity cannot be contained except by equipping nations with the necessary tools for self-defense.

He further clarified that these matters fall within Lebanon’s internal affairs, and the country’s people and various societal groups must determine their national interests through legitimate and lawful processes.

Meanwhile, the US continues to pressure the Lebanese government to exchange Hezbollah’s disarmament for a partial withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from southern Lebanon.

In response, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced plans to restrict weapon possession exclusively to state institutions under a new army-led framework by the end of the year.

On another front, Baghaei welcomed the recent peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling it a potential turning point for peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

He noted that high-level consultations between Iran and Armenia officials are scheduled to further discuss the situation and share concerns.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia is set to visit Tehran as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Armenia’s foreign minister has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to avoid actions that could undermine Iran’s interests.

Baghaei also addressed talks underway with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], in Tehran. He highlighted Iran’s unprecedented situation with the IAEA, citing the lack of condemnation following attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, which Iran finds unacceptable.

The discussions will focus on future cooperation considering aggression from the “Israeli” regime and the US against Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites, alongside parliamentary directives.

Responding to questions about Europe potentially activating the snapback mechanism, Baghaei dismissed it as a sign of European unwillingness to act constructively. He said European countries have forfeited their JCPOA privileges by failing to meet commitments and by ignoring “Israeli” military aggression against Iran.

“Using snapback to pressure Iran will only further marginalize Europe,” he warned, urging a reassessment of their approach to play a more constructive role.

Baghaei reiterated Iran’s deep mistrust of the US, stating that even during negotiations, Iran never placed trust in Washington. He blamed the Zionist entity aggression during talks and the US’s involvement for leaving no room for trust whatsoever.

“What guarantees our independence, territorial integrity, and dignity are domestic capabilities, including military strength, which our armed forces will develop with determination,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry will leverage all diplomatic tools to effectively promote the supreme interests of the Iranian nation, Baghaei added.