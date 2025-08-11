Please Wait...

’Israeli’ Users Attack Salah Over Comments on Palestinian Footballer’s Killing

folder_openInternational News access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has faced backlash from "Israeli" social media users after criticizing UEFA for omitting details about the killing of Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid.

Obeid, 41, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” was married with five children and had played 24 international matches for Palestine.

According to the Palestine Football Association, he was shot dead by "Israeli" forces on Wednesday while waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza.

UEFA posted a tribute on X mourning Obeid as “a talent who gave hope to countless children.” Salah replied: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

His post drew over 60 million views within hours.

"Israeli" users accused Salah of blaming "Israel" and noted he had not made similar remarks when "Israeli" footballer Lior Asulin was killed during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.

They also urged UEFA to issue a condolence message for Asulin.

Salah previously called on world leaders in October 2023 to ensure humanitarian aid reached Gaza and to “prevent further slaughter of innocent souls.”

israelis salah social media football player

Comments

6 hours ago
