Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Condemnations Pour in Following ’Israel’s’ Assassination of Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza

Condemnations Pour in Following ’Israel’s’ Assassination of Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza
folder_openPalestine access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Global condemnation is growing after "Israeli" forces killed five Al Jazeera journalists in what the network and rights groups call a targeted attack in Gaza City.

The Sunday strike killed correspondents Anas al-Sharif, 28, and Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and assistant Mohammed Noufal.

Al Jazeera said the tent housing them outside a hospital was deliberately hit, describing it as a “desperate attempt to silence voices exposing "Israel’s" planned seizure of Gaza.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry urged international action over the “war crime,” while the Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “appalled,” stressing that journalists must never be targeted.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate called it a “bloody crime.”

Al-Sharif, known for his frontline coverage from northern Gaza, had recently reported heavy "Israeli" bombardment before his death.

In a message prepared in case of his killing, he wrote that he never hesitated to “convey the truth,” despite repeated grief and loss, and lamented global silence over the slaughter in Gaza.

Palestine journalist international condemnation IsraelCrimes

Comments

  1. Related News
Condemnations Pour in Following ’Israel’s’ Assassination of Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza

Condemnations Pour in Following ’Israel’s’ Assassination of Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza

5 hours ago
Gaza Gov’t Rebuts Netanyahu’s Claims, Accuses “Israel” of Genocide and Starvation Tactics

Gaza Gov’t Rebuts Netanyahu’s Claims, Accuses “Israel” of Genocide and Starvation Tactics

11 hours ago
Resistance Movements Condemn “Israeli” Massacre of Journos, Demand Global Action

Resistance Movements Condemn “Israeli” Massacre of Journos, Demand Global Action

14 hours ago
Five Journalists Martyred in “Israeli” Strike on Gaza Press Tent

Five Journalists Martyred in “Israeli” Strike on Gaza Press Tent

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 11-08-2025 Hour: 08:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot