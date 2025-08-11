Condemnations Pour in Following ’Israel’s’ Assassination of Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Global condemnation is growing after "Israeli" forces killed five Al Jazeera journalists in what the network and rights groups call a targeted attack in Gaza City.

The Sunday strike killed correspondents Anas al-Sharif, 28, and Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and assistant Mohammed Noufal.

Al Jazeera said the tent housing them outside a hospital was deliberately hit, describing it as a “desperate attempt to silence voices exposing "Israel’s" planned seizure of Gaza.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry urged international action over the “war crime,” while the Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “appalled,” stressing that journalists must never be targeted.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate called it a “bloody crime.”

Al-Sharif, known for his frontline coverage from northern Gaza, had recently reported heavy "Israeli" bombardment before his death.

In a message prepared in case of his killing, he wrote that he never hesitated to “convey the truth,” despite repeated grief and loss, and lamented global silence over the slaughter in Gaza.