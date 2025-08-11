- Home
Hezbollah Condemns US Decision Against Venezuelan Pres., Affirms Solidarity with Maduro
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit denounced the US Attorney General’s move to double the reward for information on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a blatant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and dignity.
The statement expressed full solidarity with Maduro and the Venezuelan people, praising their steadfast rejection of US hegemony and their strong support for the Palestinian Cause and Arab rights.
Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit issued the following statement:
Once again, the US administration proves its adherence to a policy of tyranny and bullying, resorting to intimidation and threats against all nations, peoples, states and governments that refuse to submit to its hegemony.
The recent decision targeting the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mr. Nicolás Maduro, is yet another example of this policy—a blatant violation of the sovereignty, rights, and dignity of the Venezuelan people and leadership. It is part of an ongoing attempt to destabilize a sovereign state that firmly rejects US dictates and remains steadfast in its national and historical principles.
While condemning this new US decision and viewing it as a blatant act of aggression against an independent and sovereign country, we express our full solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people under the leadership of President Maduro, who embodies the continuation of the genuine national and revolutionary path established by the late leader Hugo Chávez.
This liberationist and humanitarian approach has placed Venezuela among the world’s leading powers defending the rights of nations and peoples. This is clearly manifested—and continues to be—in Venezuela’s pioneering positions in support of the Palestinian Cause and Arab rights in the face of American arrogance and Zionist brutality.
