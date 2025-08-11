Hezbollah Condemns US Decision Against Venezuelan Pres., Affirms Solidarity with Maduro

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit denounced the US Attorney General’s move to double the reward for information on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a blatant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and dignity.

The statement expressed full solidarity with Maduro and the Venezuelan people, praising their steadfast rejection of US hegemony and their strong support for the Palestinian Cause and Arab rights.

Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit issued the following statement: