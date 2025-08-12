- Home
Trump: Russia is A Warring Country
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump has described Russia as a “warring country,” saying Moscow has been engaged in conflicts for centuries and “just keeps on fighting.”
Trump made the remarks on Monday at a press conference, where he talked about his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
“Russia is a warring nation. That’s what they do – they fight a lot of wars,” he said.
“A friend of mine said, Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting,” Trump added. “They beat Hitler – so did we. And they beat Napoleon. You know, they’ve been doing this for a long time.”
Trump was referring to two of Russia’s military triumphs – the defeat of Napoleon’s Grand Army two centuries ago and the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. The two European dictators – Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler – sent their armies into Russia in 1812 and 1941, respectively, only to suffer crushing defeats.
