Iran Blasts “Israel” for Gaza Strike on Journalists

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the targeting of five Al Jazeera journalists in an "Israeli" airstrike in the Gaza Strip, highlighting this crime as evidence of the desperation of a globally reviled entity that is going downhill.

In a social media post on Monday evening, Araghchi stated that the targeted assassinations of high-profile Palestinian journalists are not a sign of the entity’s strength.

He further emphasized the complicity of Western governments in the entity’s atrocities, noting that their "shameful silence is deafening."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] also condemned "Israel's" actions as a blatant attack on freedom of expression and human rights, asserting that such crimes aim to silence the voice of truth.

The IRG urged the international community and human rights organizations to speak out and take action to halt the "Israel's" crimes.

Additionally, the European Union condemned the targeting of journalists in Gaza.

Al Jazeera reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohammad Qareqa, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Nofal, and Mo’men Aliwa, as well as Mohammad al-Khalidi, a journalist with the Sahat platform, lost their lives in a deliberate "Israeli" strike on their tent outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] shamelessly admitted carrying out the assassination, claiming Anas al-Sharif was a member of the Hamas resistance group, an accusation that Al Jazeera and Sharif had previously rejected as baseless.

The IOF targeted a journalists’ tent near the al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City late on Sunday, claiming five journalists, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The Gaza government condemned “'Israel’s' systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza” and called on human rights and media institutions to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”