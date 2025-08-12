Gaza Bleeds under Relentless “Israeli” Assault

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that hospitals have received 69 martyrs and 362 injuries in just 24 hours, as relentless “Israeli” strikes leave civilians trapped under rubble and scattered across roads.

Since October 7, 2023, as of August 11, 2025, the death toll of the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza has surged to 61,499 Palestinians, in addition to 153,575 injuries.

Since March 18, 2025, the toll has risen to 9,989 Palestinians martyred and 41,534 wounded.

Moreover, as the "Israeli"-made famine looms over Gaza, 29 starved Palestinians were martyred since early morning, and over 127 were injured while trying to receive aid at designated "aid distribution sites" and were later transported to hospitals, as per the Ministry's report.

The death toll among Palestinians martyred while seeking food aid in designated distribution zones has now climbed to 1,807, with more than 13,021 others wounded.

The report added that the martyrdom toll from starvation and malnutrition in the besieged Strip has risen to at least 222, including five Palestinians — among them one child — bringing the number of children lost to 101.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed a new wave of massacres, with dozens martyred and many more wounded in a series of "Israeli" strikes targeting homes, schools, aid points, and journalists, according to journalists in Gaza.

From dawn until morning, the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, came under heavy bombardment. Nine Palestinians, including six children, were martyred in an "Israeli" strike on the area.

“Israeli” aircraft also targeted Al-Falah School in al-Zaytoun, wounding several people. Civil Defense teams confirmed that three injured people were transported from inside the school following the attack. Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a residential home in Khan Younis, claiming lives of seven people.

The "Israeli" occupation also launched artillery shelling and helicopter gunfire east of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, and artillery bombardments on Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhoods east of Gaza City.

Additionally, Al-Awda Hospital in al-Nuseirat received in the past 24 hours five martyrs—including a child—and 26 injured from “Israeli” strikes on aid gatherings and central Gaza. Seven wounded were moved to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

At dawn, an "Israeli" drone targeted the journalists’ tent near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, martyred five journalists and photographers, and injured one more.

This latest attack raises the number of journalists martyred by the occupation during the ongoing genocide to 238, per Gaza's Government Media Office.