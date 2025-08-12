Trump Postpones China Tariff Once More

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Monday hit pause on the tariff battle with China, extending the truce by 90 days—prompting Beijing to mirror the move and freeze its retaliatory measures for the same period.

Trump signed an executive order on the pause hours before the previous 90-day truce was set to expire. The deadline is now extended until mid-November.

“I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry also announced Beijing will suspend additional tariffs on US goods for the same period.

Without the extension, tariffs would have jumped back to their April peak amid escalating US-China trade tensions, with US duties hitting 145% and Chinese tariffs at 125%.

Trump’s executive order recognized China’s “significant steps toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements” but warned that “large and persistent annual US goods trade deficits” remain an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security and the economy.

The trade war truce extension follows US threats of new tariffs on China and other Russian oil buyers, accused of fueling the Ukraine conflict. Beijing dismissed the threats, affirming its “consistent and clear” partnership with Moscow and its right to protect national interests.

“It is legitimate and lawful for China to engage in economic, trade, and energy cooperation with other countries, including Russia,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Friday during a regular media briefing.

“We will continue to take energy supply measures that are right for China based on our national interests.”