Iran’s Pezeshkian Sounds Alarm on US Plans in Caucasus

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that regional countries must remain vigilant and cautious in the face of possible schemes by the United States to pursue its hegemonic goals in Caucasus.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, Pezeshkian warned that the US may use a project on the construction of a transportation corridor in the Caucasus region to achieve its objectives under the guise of economic investment or promotion of peace.

He said the project must preserve Armenia’s sovereignty and prevent any foreign military and security intervention.

“It must be ensured that this corridor will truly be a path of peace and development and not a tool for materializing the hegemonic goals of foreign powers.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a harbor of peace, stability, and security in the region, welcomes any agreement that leads to the promotion of peace, notably among the regional countries,” Pezeshkian said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a US-brokered peace agreement on August 8 during a meeting with US President Donald Trump after decades of tensions over the long-disputed region of Karabakh.

The region has always been internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani troops retook the region a 24-hour offensive in September 2023.

Iran is acutely aware of longstanding UK and US ambitions to extend their influence from the Caucasus into Central Asia—a strategy that seeks to dominate the three smaller regional states while isolating Iran and Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on August 10 that Tehran welcomes any peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian said “strategic” ties between Iran and Armenia have always been constructive and based on good neighborliness and respect for the territorial integrity of each country.

He said Tehran and Yerevan firmly oppose any attempt to disrupt deep-rooted mutual relations.

The Iranian president said Tehran has always prioritized common interests in regional relations, particularly with its neighbors.

Iran is also confident that neighboring countries also pursue a similar approach as one of their fundamental priorities, he said.

Pashinyan, for his part, praised Iran’s insistence on the need to preserve Armenia’s integrity and sovereignty.

He said Armenia signs no agreement unless there are guarantees that the deal will observe the interests, considerations and sensitivities of the friendly country of Iran.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s office said in a readout on Monday that Pashinyan presented to the Iranian president the outcomes of the August 8 talks in Washington, underscoring the opportunities the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is opening for the region.