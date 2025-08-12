The Axis of Betrayal: How Turkey, the Arab World and the West Collude Against Palestine & Iran

By Mohamad Hammoud

In the smoldering ruins of Gaza, where Palestinian children sift through rubble for the remnants of their lives, a grotesque theater of betrayal unfolds. The very nations that once pledged solidarity with Palestine—Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE—now march in lockstep with “Israel” and the United States. They are not merely abandoning the Palestinian cause but actively conspiring to crush the Resistance axis led by Iran.

This is not just a case of diplomatic hypocrisy; it is a deliberate and complex betrayal woven together by arms deals, energy agreements, and a common fear of Iranian sovereignty. Iran is the only country that offers material support to Palestinian resistance solely out of a sense of duty, rejecting sectarian divisions and framing the struggle as one between the oppressed and the oppressors.

Why Iran Is the Target?

“When the guilty can't silence the crime, they silence the witness.”

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has positioned itself as the foremost regional power championing the Palestinian cause and resisting “Israel” and US influence. This commitment is not rooted in sectarianism but in a revolutionary ideology of justice and opposition to oppression. Tehran funds, trains and arms Sunni and Shiite groups alike—Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Ansarullah—while opposing fellow-Shiite Azerbaijan because of its military partnership with “Israel”. This reveals a fundamental truth: for Tehran, political conviction takes precedence over religious loyalty.

Unsurprisingly, this principled stance provokes fierce opposition. For Washington and Tel Aviv, weakening Iran is key to dismantling the entire network of resistance Tehran supports across the region. For specific Arab regimes and Turkey, Iran's rising influence threatens their leadership ambitions, undermines their alliances with the West, and exposes their own vulnerabilities and hypocrisies. Unable to confront “Israel” directly, they have chosen instead to strangle the witness.

The Saudi Ship of Shame: A Microcosm of Arab Treachery

On August 7, 2025, Italian dockworkers at the port of Genoa refused to load the Saudi-flagged Bahri Yanbu after discovering its cargo, which included Italian-made Oto Melara cannons, ammunition, and armored vehicles, all destined for “Israel”. Chanting “We do not work for war,” they blocked the shipment, leading authorities to cancel it. This incident exposed Saudi Arabia's arms pipeline to “Israel”, despite its claims of mediating the “Palestinian issue”.

Additionally, Saudi air defenses intercepted Iranian drones targeting “Israel”, while pressure to disarm Hezbollah threatens to reignite civil conflict in Lebanon, further weakening resistance to “Israel”.

Egypt's Gas Pact with the Devil

While two million Gazans endure a medieval siege, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi signed a 2025 memorandum expanding the Leviathan gas field's exports. The $15 billion deal routes “Israeli” gas to European markets through Egyptian liquefaction plants, guaranteeing Tel Aviv a steady revenue stream to finance occupation. Cairo's reward is a modest transit fee and continued US silence on human-rights abuses. The same regime that once fought “Israel” in 1973 now patrols Gaza's borders with automated machine guns, ensuring that no food, fuel, or medicine reaches the tunnels that sustain Hamas.

Turkey's Two-Faced Embargo

Turkey's betrayal is perhaps the most cynical of all. In May 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a trade embargo on “Israel,” theatrically declaring, “We cannot allow Israeli goods to soil Turkish soil.” Yet customs data revealed Turkish exports to “Israel” surged 23% post-embargo, rerouted through Greece or disguised as “humanitarian aid” to the West Bank.

Meanwhile, instead of pressuring Azerbaijan to halt oil shipments and sever military ties with “Israel,” Turkey bolstered Azerbaijan in its war against Armenia. This support allowed Azerbaijani oil, transported via Turkey's BTC pipeline, to continue flowing to “Israel,” financing the bombs raining down on Gaza. Erdogan’s tears for Palestine are as counterfeit as his “anti-Zionist” rhetoric. Furthermore, Erdogan’s son-in-law’s businesses profited significantly from Israeli partnerships, highlighting the duplicity of his stance.

The Abraham Accords: A Suicide Pact for Palestine

The UAE and Bahrain, having normalized ties with “Israel” via the 2020 Abraham Accords, now serve as logistical hubs for the occupation. The UAE's Edge Group procures Hermes 900 drones from “Israel's” Elbit Systems—tested mercilessly on Gaza's children. A land corridor through the UAE-Saudi-Jordan axis bypasses Yemen's blockade, trucking goods directly to “Israel” via the King Hussein Bridge. The Arab League, once a forum for anti-colonial resistance, now echoes “Israel's” talking points, denouncing Iran as the “real threat”.

Conclusion: The Reckoning Comes

Arab regimes and Turkey have chosen their side—not with Palestine, but with the executioner. Their palaces stand on the bones of Gaza's children. Yet history is not written by oil sheikhs or drone dealers. The Resistance axis, forged in blood and fire, grows stronger with every betrayal. Soon, these regimes will drown in the very rivers of oil they sell to “Israel”. And Palestine will be free—from the river to the sea.

