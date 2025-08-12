Norway Cuts Ties with “Israeli” Companies Amid Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest has divested from several "Israeli" companies in response to "Israel’s" ongoing genocidal war in Gaza and its crimes in the West Bank.

The $1.9 trillion fund, officially known as Norges Bank Investment Management [NBIM], announced it has sold its holdings in 11 "Israeli" companies not included in the finance ministry’s equity benchmark index, which guides the fund’s performance.

Additionally, it is terminating all contracts with external managers based in "Israel".

“These measures were taken in response to extraordinary circumstances. The situation in Gaza is a serious humanitarian crisis. We are invested in companies that operate in a country at war, and conditions in the West Bank and Gaza have recently worsened,” NBIM Chief Executive Officer said on Monday.

The fund held stock in 61 "Israeli" companies as of the end of June this year.

According to the statement, the fund will remain invested in some but not all of the "Israeli" companies in the index.

The Monday announcement follows an urgent review ordered by Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg after media reports said last week that the fund had invested in "Israeli" Bet Shemesh Engines Holdings, which provides services to "Israeli" fighter jets used to attack Gaza.

Norway officially recognized Palestine as a state last year, as the "Israeli" occupation entity intensified the brutal onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza.