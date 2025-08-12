- Home
Gaza War’s Hidden Toll on “Israeli” Forces
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
The ongoing war in Gaza has left a deep psychological and physical mark on “Israeli” forces. Since October 2023, tens of thousands have required rehabilitation, with a significant portion facing lasting trauma and mental health disorders.
Comments
