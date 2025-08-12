Elon Musk’s Grok Briefly Suspended Over Gaza Genocide Comments

By Staff, Agencies

The AI chatbot Grok, developed by Elon Musk’s xAI and integrated into the social platform X, was briefly suspended on Monday after allegedly accusing "Israel" and the US of committing genocide in Gaza.

Grok, popular for fact-checking and rebutting posts on X, stated after being reinstated that its account was taken offline due to posts citing ICJ findings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and "Israeli" rights groups accusing "Israel" of mass killings, starvation, and intent to destroy Palestinians, and linking US complicity to arms support.

The suspension notice on @grok’s profile gave no explanation beyond a generic violation of X’s rules.

The ban lasted about 15 minutes, after which the account—and later its verification badge—were restored.

Grok claimed its remarks had been flagged as “hate speech” by “pro-'Israel' users” and reaffirmed that "Israel’s" war on Gaza constitutes genocide, despite counterarguments denying intent. The posts in question have since been removed.

Musk, who visited "Israel" shortly after October 7 and has supported its military campaign against Hamas, praised the chatbot on Monday, saying: “East, West, @Grok is the best.” He has never described the Gaza assault as “genocide.”