Poll Shows Majority of Germans Favor Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

By Staff, Agencies

A new Forsa Institute poll shows 54% of Germans support recognizing Palestinian statehood, signaling public pressure for a shift in Berlin’s foreign policy—a move the government currently rejects. Only 31% opposed the idea.

The late-July survey of 1,001 people, commissioned by Internationale Politik, found strong support among 18–29-year-olds, those over 60, left-leaning voters, and residents of eastern Germany (59% vs. 53% in the west).

Backing was highest among Green Party (66%) and Social Democrat (52%) supporters, and lower among CDU/CSU (48%) and far-right AfD (45%) voters.

Nearly 150 UN member states already recognize Palestine, with Australia, Canada, Britain, and France planning to do so in September.

Germany, despite halting arms exports to "Israeli"-occupied territories over the war in Gaza, says its recognition policy remains unchanged.

Since October 2023, "Israel’s" war on Gaza has killed at least 61,430 Palestinians and injured over 153,000, mostly women and children.

Aid blockades have deepened famine conditions, with 217 people—including 100 children—dying from malnutrition.