Anas Al-Sharif: The Gaza Journalist Who “Israel” Wanted to Silence

By Mera Aladam, MEE

Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s most prominent journalists, was killed in a direct “Israeli” attack on a tent sheltering Palestinian reporters on Sunday.

His employer, Al Jazeera, said that Sharif, along with Mohammed Qreiqeh and three other colleagues, were deliberately killed when “Israeli” forces struck their tent outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Sharif had been stationed outside the hospital’s main gate along with cameramen and photojournalists Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa when their tent was attacked. Mohammed al-Khalidi, a freelance journalist, was also killed in the attack.

The Al Jazeera Arabic reporter has been hailed for his role in conveying Palestinian voices amid the “Israeli” onslaught and siege on the enclave.

The 28-year-old was awarded the Amnesty International Australia's Human Rights Defender Award for his resilience, commitment to press freedom and “brave and extraordinary” coverage.

His last live appearance, aired on Sunday, was a report on the starvation that has affected Gaza's population of 2 million people, with children comprising almost half of the rising death toll from malnutrition.

Despite his widespread reach and profile—even among western audiences—Sharif came from humble beginnings in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.

The Al-Aqsa University graduate was among several local journalists who joined Al-Jazeera at the start of the war, covering for wounded and targeted colleagues, such as the late Ismail Al-Ghoul and the wounded veteran reporter Wael Dahdouh.

Like all Gaza's journalists, Sharif worked despite crippling hunger and the constant threat of being killed by “Israeli” attacks.

“Israel” has killed 238 Palestinian journalists in the enclave since the beginning of the war, according to the Gaza government media office.

Constant threats to his life

“Israel” has made several allegations that Sharif was a “terrorist”—a claim that has not been substantiated—and he has faced constant threats throughout the war.

The “Israeli” army’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, notably escalated his online attacks on the reporter in the days leading up to his killing, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists [CPJ].

The CPJ made a final call for Sharif’s protection in face of “Israel’s” smear campaign on 24 July.

“We are deeply alarmed by the repeated threats made by ‘Israeli’ army spokesperson Avichay Adraee against Al-Jazeera’s Gaza correspondent Anas al-Sharif and call on the international community to protect him,” CPJ regional director Sara Qudah said at the time.

“This is not the first time al-Sharif has been targeted by the ‘Israeli’ military, but the danger to his life is now acute. ‘Israel’ has killed at least six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza during this war. These latest unfounded accusations represent an effort to manufacture consent to kill al-Sharif.”

Sharif told the CPJ that the “Israeli” outcry against him is due to his coverage that “harms them and damages their image in the world.”

“They accuse me of being a terrorist because the occupation wants to assassinate me morally,” he said.

“I live with the feeling that I could be bombed and martyred at any moment. My family is also in danger, and I have already paid the price before.”

While acknowledging the “difficult and painful” feelings provoked by the threats, Sharif said they had only motivated him further to continue “fulfilling my duty and conveying the suffering of our people, even if it costs me my life.”

“These threats constitute clear incitement and an attempt to assassinate my voice, either through bombing or moral distortion. However, I will not stop conveying the truth,” he said.

“Israel” has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians since the war on Gaza began in October 2023. Sharif, a father of two, had experienced loss himself: his 90-year-old father was killed by a strike on his family home in December 2023, just two months after Sharif began covering the war.

The Al Jazeera reporter has also witnessed the killing of several colleagues and has documented his first-hand experience of starvation. Sharif was lauded for expressing his fatigue on air but continuing to report nonetheless.

In one clip, he could be seen breaking down following the collapse of a woman from hunger on the streets, as several encouraging voices tell him to continue reporting.

For months before his killing, Sharif was unable to see his family, who had been displaced and were in danger of being targeted alongside him.

Sharif left behind a powerful testament before his killing, which he had prepared in the event of his death.

The reporter vowed to be an unwavering voice for his people, even in the face of death, entrusting the world with the truth of Gaza’s suffering and the hope for freedom.

“I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland,” he wrote.

“Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.”

Anas al-Sharif is survived by his wife, Bayan, and their two children, Sham and Salah.