Albanese Says Netanyahu “In Denial” as Australia Moves to Recognize Palestinian State

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “in denial” about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a day after announcing that Australia will recognize a Palestinian state for the first time at next month’s United Nations General Assembly.

Albanese said the Netanyahu government’s refusal to heed the concerns of allies influenced Canberra’s decision, adding that the move is conditional on assurances from the Palestinian Authority that Hamas will play no role in any future state.

The prime minister recounted that in a recent phone call, Netanyahu repeated his public stance while downplaying the suffering of civilians.

The decision marks a shift in Albanese’s earlier reluctance to commit to a timeline, with growing domestic pressure amid reports of worsening hunger in Gaza and massive demonstrations in Sydney calling for increased aid.

Neighboring New Zealand remains undecided, a stance criticized by former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who urged Wellington to join international calls to end the crisis.

