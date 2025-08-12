Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Larijani: Iran-Iraq Security Pact Key to Sustainable Stability in West Asia

Larijani: Iran-Iraq Security Pact Key to Sustainable Stability in West Asia
folder_openIran access_time 59 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani praised the recently signed security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad, calling it a foundation for lasting stability in West Asia.

Speaking during his visit to Iraq, Larijani urged greater economic, social, and political cooperation between the two neighbors, stressing that such progress depends on sustainable security.

He noted that mechanisms are in place to monitor the deal’s implementation, expressing hope it would be fully enforced.

Larijani also welcomed expanded security cooperation with other regional states and underscored the importance of resistance movements, describing them as “national assets” that safeguard the interests of their countries.

Highlighting deep cultural ties, he pointed to the massive Iranian participation in Iraq’s annual Arbaeen pilgrimage as a symbol of unbreakable bonds between the two nations.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in the 7th century and draws millions of pilgrims to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Iran Iraq security pact ali akbar larijani

Comments

  1. Related News
Larijani: Iran-Iraq Security Pact Key to Sustainable Stability in West Asia

Larijani: Iran-Iraq Security Pact Key to Sustainable Stability in West Asia

59 minutes ago
Iran’s Pezeshkian Sounds Alarm on US Plans in Caucasus

Iran’s Pezeshkian Sounds Alarm on US Plans in Caucasus

11 hours ago
Iran Blasts “Israel” for Gaza Strike on Journalists

Iran Blasts “Israel” for Gaza Strike on Journalists

11 hours ago
Iran: Lebanon’s Right to Self-Defense Requires Military Capability Amid Western Pressure

Iran: Lebanon’s Right to Self-Defense Requires Military Capability Amid Western Pressure

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 12-08-2025 Hour: 07:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot