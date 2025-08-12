Larijani: Iran-Iraq Security Pact Key to Sustainable Stability in West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani praised the recently signed security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad, calling it a foundation for lasting stability in West Asia.

Speaking during his visit to Iraq, Larijani urged greater economic, social, and political cooperation between the two neighbors, stressing that such progress depends on sustainable security.

He noted that mechanisms are in place to monitor the deal’s implementation, expressing hope it would be fully enforced.

Larijani also welcomed expanded security cooperation with other regional states and underscored the importance of resistance movements, describing them as “national assets” that safeguard the interests of their countries.

Highlighting deep cultural ties, he pointed to the massive Iranian participation in Iraq’s annual Arbaeen pilgrimage as a symbol of unbreakable bonds between the two nations.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in the 7th century and draws millions of pilgrims to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.