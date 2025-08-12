EU Leaders Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks: Peace Must Safeguard Ukraine’s and Europe’s Security

By Staff, Agencies

On the eve of the planned August 15 meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union leaders issued a statement calling for a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s war on Ukraine that fully protects the security interests of both Ukraine and Europe.

Released Tuesday in Brussels, the statement welcomed Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s war and stressed that any “just and lasting peace” must respect international law, uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reject any alteration of international borders by force.

EU leaders emphasized that Ukraine’s future must be determined by its own people, and that meaningful negotiations are only possible if there is a ceasefire or a significant reduction in hostilities. They warned that the conflict has broad implications for both European and global security.

The statement reaffirmed the EU’s commitment—coordinating with the US and allied nations—to provide Ukraine with political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense. The bloc will also maintain restrictive measures against Russia.

According to the leaders, a Ukraine capable of defending itself is essential to any credible security guarantees.

The EU and its member states pledged to contribute to such guarantees in line with international law and each nation’s defense policies.

The statement also reiterated support for Ukraine’s right to determine its destiny, including its path toward EU membership.

Hungary declined to endorse the statement.