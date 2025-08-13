Yemeni Forces Strike Key ’Israeli’ Targets with Six Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced Tuesday the launch of six drones at vital targets in occupied territories in the occupied cities of Haifa, A-Naqab desert, Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], and Beer Al-Sabe [Beersheba].

Saree reaffirmed that operations in support of Gaza will persist until “Israel” halts its aggression and lifts the blockade imposed on the enclave.

Furthermore, he warned that “the continued actions of the Zionist enemy to eliminate the Palestinian cause through genocide, starvation, and forced displacement will have grave repercussions for all Arab and Islamic nations.”

Saree cautioned that “the eradication of the Palestinian cause would pave the way for the enemy to violate other peoples and countries, unless these nations act decisively to support Gaza, which stands as the first line of defense for the entire Muslim community.”

Similarly, the YAF announced last Friday that their drone air force carried out three qualitative military operations against three "Israeli" targets using three drones, targeting "Lod" Airport in the Yafa region and two vital targets in the Beer al-Sabe and Askalan regions in occupied Palestine.

Saree confirmed in a statement at the time that the three operations successfully achieved their objectives, emphasizing that they were a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and a response to the crimes of genocide and starvation.

In its statement, the YAF also renewed its warnings to all companies dealing with occupied Palestinian ports that their ships will be targeted, regardless of their destination.