Hungary’s PM: Russia Has Triumphed in The War

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Russia has already won the Ukraine conflict and it is now up to the West to accept this reality.

Orban made the remarks on Tuesday, shortly after he snubbed the latest joint EU statement in support of Ukraine issued ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Friday in Alaska.

Speaking to the ‘Patriot’ YouTube channel, the Hungarian leader said he partly opposed the statement as it only made the EU look “ridiculous and pathetic.”

“When two leaders sit down to negotiate with each other, the Americans and the Russians ... and you’re not invited there, you don’t rush for the phone, you don’t run around, you don’t shout in from the outside,” Orban stated. “If you are not at the negotiating table, you are on the menu.”

Moscow has already won the conflict against Ukraine, the Hungarian leader added, claiming that Kiev’s backers were in denial.

“We are talking now as if this were an open-ended war situation, but it is not. The Ukrainians have lost the war. Russia has won this war,” he stressed.

“The only question is when and under what circumstances will the West, who are behind the Ukrainians, admit that this has happened, and what will result from all this.”

Hungary, an EU and NATO member, has consistently opposed Brussels’ Ukraine policies since February 2022, rejecting arms supplies to Kiev, sanctions on Russia, and Kiev’s membership in either bloc.

Tensions between Budapest and Kiev deepened over Hungary’s ethnic minority, with Foreign Minister Szijjarto condemning Kiev’s EU prospects after an alleged killing of an ethnic Hungarian by Ukrainian draft officers.