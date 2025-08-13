Iran Vows Defiance, Readiness until Threats Cease

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami, vowed that the Islamic Republic would remain unbowed in the face of bullying powers’ excessive demands regarding the country’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

Iran’s nuclear chief made the remarks at a ceremony held in Tehran on Tuesday to mark the National Journalist Day.

“But the Iranian nation is not one to surrender to bullying,” he said.

The nation would stay resilient, the official noted, despite the West’s and its allies’ efforts at employing double standards aimed at preventing the country from exploring the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

“Such double standards and attempts to block Iran’s entry into advanced scientific fields are [hallmarks of] the very hegemonic system that spends enormous sums of money to deprive our nation of nuclear and other modern technologies,” Eslami noted.

He was referring to efforts and resources spent by the country’s adversaries towards either tarnishing its nuclear work or targeting it with sabotage.

This approach, the official added, was a clear reflection of the hegemonic powers’ true nature that was also clearly visible in their crimes against the Palestinians.

“By violating the United Nations Charter, they have proven that the law of the jungle governs the world.”

As a case in point, Eslami cited the "Israeli" and American ferocious attacks against Iran in June that damaged the country’s nuclear facilities and claimed the lives of a number of its nuclear scientists.

Eslami called the resolution the work of the Zionist entity, saying, “If their claims were true, they should have presented clear evidence,” and noting that no IAEA investigation had ever verified the claims.

“These baseless statements are merely a cover to obstruct the progress of the Iranian nation.”

The official, meanwhile, reminded that the double standards came, while no Western power or their allies would ever find fault with the Zionist entity’s proven military nuclear work, despite "Tel Aviv’s" not being either a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] or the IAEA’s Safeguards Agreement.

Eslami also called on the UN nuclear watchdog to clearly and immediately condemn the "Israel’s" targeting of Iran’s nuclear scientist in the strongest terms.

Also addressing the ceremony, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi urged continued vigilance on the part of the nation as long as the country’s nuclear program remained under threat.

“We went through a difficult 12-day period, and until the threat is completely removed, we must remain alert,” he said.