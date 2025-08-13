- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Araghchi: Time to Label US Sanctions as Crimes Against Humanity
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on countries that have fallen victim to the US sanctions to join hands for concerted reaction, urging that sanctions must be recognized as crimes against humanity.
In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araghchi cited an article titled “Effects of international sanctions on age-specific mortality: a cross-national panel data analysis”, published in the Lancet Global Health journal.
“Western regimes have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war. Reality check: New study by The Lancet says unilateral sanctions, particularly by the US, may be as lethal as war,” the Iranian foreign minister said.
“Over 500,000 lives are claimed annually since the 1970s, mostly children and the elderly,” he added.
“High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity,” he stated.
“Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response,” Araghchi added.
Comments
- Related News