“Israel” in Talks with South Sudan to Deport Gazans!

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" is reportedly negotiating with the war-torn South Sudan to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, advancing its mass expulsion agenda as Gaza lies in ruins after months of bombardment.

According to six sources familiar with the matter, "Israel" has held discussions with South Sudan about the issue, though the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Joe Szlavik, head of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, said that he was briefed by South Sudanese officials on the negotiations.

An "Israeli" delegation is expected to visit South Sudan to assess the feasibility of establishing temporary camps for Palestinians, though no date has been confirmed.

Szlavik stated that "Israel" would likely fund the construction of these camps.

Two Egyptian officials, who have been aware of "Israel’s" search for a host country for months, revealed that they have actively lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

Egypt strongly opposes any forced displacement of Gazans, fearing a potential refugee crisis along its shared border with Gaza.

"Israel’s" FM declined to comment and South Sudan’s FM did not respond to questions about the talks, as per reports.

Netanyahu has expressed his intent to advance Trump’s proposal of forcibly transferring a significant portion of Gaza’s population through what he describes as “voluntary migration.”

In February, US President Donald Trump openly expressed his desire to transform Gaza into what he refers to as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan would require Gaza’s existing population of about two million to be emptied out. Legal experts warn that forcible displacement on such a scale would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reports indicate that "Israel" has also explored resettlement plans with other African countries, including Sudan and Somalia, as part of its broader strategy.