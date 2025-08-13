- Home
Lebanese Public Stands Firm: Resistance Must Stay Armed Without a Defense Strategy
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Between July 27 and August 4, Lebanon’s Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation surveyed 600 citizens from all regions, sects and age groups.
The results show a decisive majority rejecting any move to disarm the Resistance without a comprehensive national defense plan — and a widespread belief that neither the army nor diplomacy alone can protect Lebanon from “Israeli” aggression.
