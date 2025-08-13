Poll: Most Norwegians Oppose Backing “Israel” In Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

A recent survey has revealed a growing anti-"Israel" stance among Norwegians, with most rejecting their government’s support for "Israel" in its war on Gaza.

The poll, conducted by the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs [NUPI] between June 12 and 19, found that 53% of the 1,000 polled believe Norway should not support "Israel’s" actions in the Gaza Strip, while only 11% expressed the opposite opinion.

The findings highlight a shift in public sentiment toward Palestine and the ongoing war on Gaza. More than half of respondents disapprove of Norwegian backing for "Israel," reflecting a broader skepticism toward policies aligned with Washington and Tel Aviv.

The poll also showed that 42% of Norwegians believe their country should cooperate less with the US in the future, compared to only 25% who think otherwise. NUPI noted that in 2024, just a quarter had supported reducing ties with Washington.

"The changed attitude towards cooperation with the United States [...] indicates that the population as a whole is more skeptical about following American policy," the institute said. "This is a clear ‘Trump effect.’"

Despite the decline in support for "Israel" and the US, Norwegians appear more favorable toward strengthening relationships with European partners.

Around 70% of those surveyed support increased cooperation with the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Separately, Norwegian institutions have also made recent moves to distance themselves from "Israel". Norway's $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund has divested and will sell its holdings in 11 separate "Israeli" companies.

Nicolai Tangen, the head of Norges Bank Investment Management [NBIM], said on August 12 that the main drive behind this move was the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He explained that funds were held in certain companies operating in conflict zones, highlighting the worsening conditions in the West Bank and Gaza.

Tangen also stated that this decision would lessen the oversight burden on the fund's Council of Ethics by reducing the number of "Israeli" companies under its supervision.

Following the fund's sale of Bet Shemesh Holdings, Tangen highlighted that the NBIM "expect[s] to divest from more companies with activities in 'Israel'", signaling a wider shift in the fund's investment strategy.

In a similar context, Oslo signed a memorandum of understanding with Palestine in May in order to increase ties between the two nations.

"The memorandum of understanding contributes to stronger cooperation and closer dialogue between Norway and Palestine, both bilaterally and internationally," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated.