Putin Envoy: Biden’s Mistakes Must Be Corrected

By Staff, Agencies

The policies of former US President Joe Biden must be reversed to achieve global peace, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy and a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process, has said.

Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF], took to X on Wednesday to comment on a White House post touting Trump as “the President of PEACE.”

The post also listed several world leaders who had called for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Russian official seemingly approved of the message, writing: “World needs peace and security. Biden’s mistakes need to be corrected.”

Trump has frequently described the Ukraine conflict as “Biden’s war,” stressing that he intends to end it and claiming it would never have started had he been president in 2022.

Dmitriev, a key player in Ukraine settlement efforts, welcomed Trump envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow last week. Witkoff later held three hours of “constructive” talks with Putin, with Moscow calling the US proposal “acceptable.”

Following the talks, Putin and Trump agreed to hold a summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. Trump called it a “feel-out meeting,” hinting at possible discussions on a Russia-Ukraine land swap deal.

On Saturday, Dmitriev warned that some nations aiming to prolong the Ukraine war might try to derail the summit through “provocations and disinformation.”

Western media speculate Trump seeks a Nobel Peace Prize, with the White House saying it's “well past time” he received it.

Last week, Armenia’s Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s Aliyev backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in mediating their long-standing disputes.