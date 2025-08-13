Iran’s Top Security Official in Beirut: “We Will Stand by Lebanon in Any Circumstances”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] secretary, Ali Larijani, has pledged unwavering support for Lebanon’s government and people, regardless of circumstances, during his visit to Beirut following a two-day trip to Iraq.

Arriving at Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday morning, Larijani was greeted by Lebanese Foreign Minister Rodrigue Khoury, Iran’s Ambassador Mojtaba Amani, representatives of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and political factions allied with Hezbollah. Crowds gathered with banners welcoming him.

Highlighting the “deep-rooted civilizations” of Iran and Lebanon, Larijani said the two nations share an “emotional bond” that fosters mutual solidarity.

“If the Lebanese people suffer, the Iranian people feel that pain as well,” he said. “We will stand by the dear people of Lebanon in any circumstances and always seek to help Lebanon secure its interests.”

Larijani plans to meet Lebanon’s prime minister, president, ministers, and deputies to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. Ambassador Amani emphasized the visit’s timing, noting Lebanon is at a critical point in its history.

The trip comes as the Lebanese government, under pressure from the US and “Israel,” pushes ahead with plans to disarm Hezbollah, despite broad public opposition.

Hezbollah, which repelled “Israel” in major conflicts in 2000 and 2006, has been launching operations against the occupied territories in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Parallel to Larijani’s visit, the hashtag #Iran_Is_Support_Not_Supervisor has trended on Lebanese social media, signaling rejection of Western and “Israeli” narratives portraying Hezbollah as dependent on Iran.

The campaign reflects strong grassroots backing for the Resistance Front and opposition to foreign pressure on Lebanon’s defense capabilities.

A ceasefire between “Israel” and Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2024, requiring a full “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

However, the apartheid entity has maintained forces at strategic southern sites, in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the agreement.

Lebanese officials report over 3,700 breaches of the truce, warning that continued “Israeli” violations threaten national stability.