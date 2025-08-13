US Praises Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Gains, Reaffirms Joint Fight Against Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has lauded Pakistan for its “continued successes” in containing terrorist groups threatening regional and global stability, following a joint counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, both sides reaffirmed their “commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

The US also extended condolences for the loss of civilians and law enforcement personnel in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and the school bus attack in Khuzdar.

The dialogue came a day after Washington officially designated Pakistan’s Baloch Liberation Army [BLA] – including its Majeed Brigade faction – as a foreign terrorist organization.

Balochistan, rich in resources such as gold and copper, has long been plagued by separatist and Takfiri militant violence, with the BLA accusing Islamabad of exploiting its natural wealth while neglecting local communities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir made his second visit to Washington since the four-day conflict with India, meeting senior US defense and political officials to discuss strategic cooperation. He also engaged with Pakistan’s overseas community during his trip.

The developments came as US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India over its dealings with Russia, in an attempt to pressure New Delhi into aligning with Washington’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.