24 Nations Urge ‘Israel’ to Allow Unrestricted Aid as Gaza Faces Starvation Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Twenty-four countries, including Canada, Britain, Australia and several European allies, have warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached “unimaginable levels,” calling for immediate action to halt starvation.

“Famine is unfolding before our eyes. Urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They urged the “Israeli” entity to authorize all international NGO aid shipments and allow humanitarian organizations to operate freely.

The statement stressed that all crossings and routes must be opened to let in essential supplies such as food, water, fuel, shelter, medicine and medical equipment.

The “Israeli” entity has denied responsibility for the hunger crisis, blaming Hamas for diverting aid—an accusation Hamas rejects. While the entity recently announced measures to increase aid flows, including partial pauses in fighting and designated safe routes, Western capitals say the steps are insufficient. Some nations have already begun airdropping aid into Gaza.

Signatories to the statement include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Great Britain.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, also signed, though some EU members such as Germany and Hungary abstained.

The humanitarian toll continues to mount. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 89 Palestinians were martyred by “Israeli” fire in the past 24 hours, alongside five more martyrdoms—two of them children—from starvation and malnutrition, bringing such deaths to 227 since the war began, including 103 children. Overnight bombardments martyred civilians in Gaza City, Khan Younis and al-Mawasi.

The “Israeli” military says it is reviewing reports of the latest strikes, claiming precautions are taken to avoid civilian harm. It also reported killing dozens of militants and destroying tunnels in northern Gaza over the past month.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to expand military control over Gaza in October has sparked global condemnation and domestic criticism, with warnings from the “Israeli” military chief that it could endanger captives and soldiers.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants entered southern “Israel,” killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to “Israeli” figures. The “Israeli” offensive since then has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.