Loyal to the Pledge

Putin Updates Kim Jong-un on Forthcoming Trump Summit

folder_openRussia access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump during a phone call, Russian state media reported Tuesday, highlighting the growing military and diplomatic cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

According to the Kremlin press service, cited by TASS, Putin shared details of his planned talks with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, scheduled for Friday. The discussions are expected to address efforts to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Putin also praised North Korea’s backing for Russian operations in the western front-line Kursk region, lauding the “valor, heroism and selflessness” of North Korean soldiers. These remarks appeared to reference Pyongyang’s deployment of troops in support of Moscow’s war effort against Ukraine.

The phone call underscored the steady strengthening of Russia–North Korea ties under their “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty, signed during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June last year.

 

Russia NorthKorea

