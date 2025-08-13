Paris Air Traffic Controller Suspended for ‘Free Palestine’ Broadcast to “Israeli” Pilots

By Staff, Agencies

A French air traffic controller at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport [CDG] has been suspended after transmitting the phrase “Free Palestine” over the airport’s communication system to the pilots of an “Israeli” El Al flight shortly after takeoff.

The “Israeli” carrier denounced the incident on Tuesday as “unprofessional and inappropriate,” stressing the importance of adhering to standard procedures during takeoff to prevent any potential safety risks.

El Al confirmed that “Israeli” aviation authority is in contact with French counterparts to address the matter and reinforce proper protocols.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarrot announced the suspension of the controller, promising disciplinary measures.

Aviation rules strictly limit radio communications with pilots to operational and safety-related messages, prohibiting non-operational exchanges.

The episode comes just a week after pro-Palestinian activists vandalized El Al’s Paris offices with anti-“Israel” graffiti.

The airline also reports difficulties in France, claiming the country has stopped issuing and renewing work visas for its security personnel.

Tensions between Paris and Tel Aviv have been heightened since last month, when French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, prompting strong “Israeli” backlash.

The pledge coincided with mounting outrage over reports of widespread starvation in Gaza.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — a response to decades of “Israeli” occupation and aggression.

Since March 2, the entity has tightened its siege, sealing all border crossings and blocking aid, in violation of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Experts warn that without urgent measures to restore aid access, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis will worsen.

The “Israeli” entity has so far ignored calls from the UN, humanitarian agencies, and global leaders to increase the entry of relief convoys. Its ongoing assault has martyred at least 61,722 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.