India Plans to Diversify Non-US Trade

By Staff, Agencies

India is planning to boost its export presence in 50 countries in an effort to mitigate the effects of increased US tariffs, local media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

New Delhi has expanded its strategy to now focus on the 50 nations that account for around 90% of its total exports, the Times of India said.

The strategy entails boosting engagement with new markets in the Middle East and Africa in particular, according to a CNBC TV18 report. The approach will be tailored to specific products and will be guided by three main objectives: diversifying exports, substituting imports with domestic products, and improving export competitiveness, the report added.

The new policy is aimed at reducing dependence on any one market and minimizing the risks associated with trade disruptions.

The move comes as India faces concerns about a slowdown in global demand and potential challenges from US tariff measures.

Last week, the White House announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, thus bringing the overall tariff level facing the South Asian nation to 50%. US President Donald Trump said the latest measures were imposed due to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

The Middle East is being targeted as a growth region for Indian engineering goods, gems, and jewelry, while Africa presents opportunities for exports of pharmaceuticals, auto components, and agricultural products, according to reports.

Indian exports of merchandise remained largely steady year-on-year in June, coming in at $35 billion, as global economic uncertainties had a dampening effect.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the US in September for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Trump is also expected to address the session.