Larijani Arrives in Beirut, Meets Lebanese Officials

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani arrived in Beirut on Wednesday, pledging Tehran’s unwavering support for Lebanon “under all circumstances.”

Speaking at the airport, Larijani said Iran shares in Lebanon’s hardships and is committed to serving its “higher interests,” praising the “solid solidarity” between the two nations.

His visit includes meetings with Lebanon’s president, prime minister, and parliament speaker to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

In talks with President Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese leader welcomed cooperation with Iran based on sovereignty and mutual respect but cautioned against divisive rhetoric by some Iranian officials.

Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s unity must embrace all communities, rejected any foreign interference, and insisted that only the state and its armed forces should bear arms.

Larijani conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, invited Aoun to Tehran, and expressed readiness to assist in Lebanon’s reconstruction.

He underlined that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs and values the country’s unity.

At a press conference with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani praised Lebanon’s “steadfast resistance” to "Israeli" occupation and called for regional independence from foreign powers.

He described Hezbollah and the broader Resistance as assets for the Islamic world, rooted in national self-determination rather than foreign directives, and urged Lebanon to “distinguish between friend and foe.”